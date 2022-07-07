Washington Post names new editorial page editor

The Washington Post has named the next head of its editorial board.

David Shipley, who was co-founder of Bloomberg’s opinion section and has overseen its growth as senior executive editor, will begin as the Post’s editorial page editor this summer.

“David brings deep experience in serving a sophisticated global readership with up-to-the-minute commentary and analysis. He has a distinguished record of identifying talent and mentoring writers and editors at all stages of their careers,” Post publisher Fred Ryan wrote in a memo to staffers on Thursday.

“He possesses the intellectual curiosity, thoughtful independence, journalistic integrity, and even-handed judgment essential in an editorial page editor. He is wholly committed to the vision of Post Opinions as a forum for diverse voices offering a wide variety of perspectives.”

Shipley, Ryan said, emerged as a standout in an exhaustive search process that involved more than 150 candidates. The process was “global and inclusive,” Ryan said, involving men and women “of diverse backgrounds, experiences, and worldviews.”

Shipley replaces Fred Hiatt, who died late last year following a heart attack after leading the Post’s editorial board for more than two decades.