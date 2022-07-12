Whoopi Goldberg dismisses Jill Biden’s taco comments: ‘We all step in poo from time to time’

Whoopi Goldberg is dismissing comments from First Lady Jill Biden about the Hispanic American community that triggered a storm of criticism on Monday.

“We all step in poo from time to time, and so this happens,” Goldberg, a leading host of ABC’s The View, said during Tuesday’s program. “But this was really, you can hear the people going ‘what is she saying?”

During a speech on Monday at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, Biden praised former UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre, whom President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this month.

Yzaguirre’s work, the First Lady riffed during her remarks, “helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

The comments were widely circulated across social media on Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. Hours after Biden’s remarks, The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) issued a statement scolding her and her speech writing team, imploring them “to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities.”

“We are not tacos,” the NAHJ panned in their statement.

Biden apologized on Tuesday morning in a statement issued through a spokesperson.

“The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” the statement read.

Goldberg sparked controversy herself with remarks made about racial and ethnic groups earlier this year, ending up with a suspension from ABC after offering insensitive comments on the Holocaust.

“You think somebody would have read the speech beforehand and said ‘maybe you don’t want to say it like this,” Goldberg said of Biden’s team.