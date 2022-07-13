Bolton goes on Newsmax to defend ‘coup’ comments

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday defended comments he made this week about helping plan attempted coups in other countries after the remark drew eyebrows in Washington.

“I think there are a lot of snowflakes out there that don’t understand what you need to do to protect the United States,” Bolton said during an appearance on conservative network Newsmax on Wednesday.

Bolton declined to go into specifics during the appearance but mentioned he wrote in his memoir about U.S. efforts during the Trump administration to back opposition in Venezuela.

Bolton, a longtime national security hawk who also served as a former ambassador to the U.N. during the George W. Bush administration, remarked in a CNN interview on Tuesday that he “helped plan” attempted coups in other countries previously.

He made the comment while arguing that former President Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot did not amount to a coup attempt.

“As somebody who has helped plan coup d’état, not here but other places, it takes a lot of work, and that’s not what he did,” Bolton said before later mentioning Venezuela, where the U.S. unsuccessfully backed opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in 2019.

“Not that we had all that much to do with it, but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president, and they failed,” he said.

Bolton’s comments were widely circulated Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Bolton was a vocal advocate of the Iraq War during the Bush era and advocated for regime change in Iran before joining the Trump White House. He served as national security adviser to Trump for 17 months before he was ousted following a tumultuous tenure.