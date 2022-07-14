MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle brands Elon Musk ‘a bully’ after Twitter exchange

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle blasted tech mogul Elon Musk after he posted a meme online making fun of the president’s son Hunter Biden.

Musk posted the meme on Wednesday referencing Hunter Biden’s history of reported drug use and other illegal activities.

“Imagine the positive impact you could have on the world if you used the extraordinary amount of influence and power you have to spread decency, kindness and positivity?” Ruhle, who hosts a late-night show on MSNBC on weeknights, replied to Musk’s tweet.

“Imagine if MSNBC did that,” Musk responded.

Musk has earned headlines in recent months for his bid to purchase Twitter and regular commentary on politics and social issues, which has helped him gain a massive following, especially among younger conservatives. This week, he received a rebuke from former President Trump after he suggested Trump should not seek the White House in 2024.

Ruhle addressed her spat with Musk during her show on Wednesday night.

“It baffles me that a man literally on top of the world would waste time punching down,” the host said. “He may have more money than anyone on this earth, but he doesn’t have more time than you or me or anyone. So why waste his? Why not spend the earned influence and capital to lift people up, rather than behave like a bully?”

Ruhle began hosting the 11 p.m. show on MSNBC earlier this year after former host Brian Williams left the network late last year.