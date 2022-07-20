Chris Cuomo to sit for first nationally televised interview since CNN exit

Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is making his return to national television next week.

Cuomo, who was fired by the network last year following a professional and personal conduct scandal, will sit for a taped interview with television personality and pundit Dan Abrams, who currently hosts a prime-time show on the startup cable channel NewsNation.

In a promo spot teasing the interview, Abrams said Cuomo will be asked about “what he’s doing now, what he’s doing next and answering the tough questions about his past.”

After being fired by CNN in December, Cuomo has largely stayed out of the national media spotlight, popping up only on social media in recent weeks to tease his future projects and career aspirations.

The Daily Beast reported this week Cuomo at one point attempted to join a volunteer fire department near where he lives on Long Island in New York.

In March, Cuomo filed an arbitration claim seeking $125 million from the network. Cuomo’s attorneys wrote at the time he had been damaged in “countless ways” due to the network “unceremoniously” firing him months earlier.

Former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who resigned earlier this year in connection with the Cuomo scandal, argued the network fired the bombastic host for cause, alleging he misled network leaders about his contacts with aides to his brother Andrew Cuomo, then the governor of New York, and journalists covering the sexual harassment scandal that led to his resignation from office.

Abrams’s interview will last the duration of his program on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

NewsNation, which is owned by The Hill’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is a cable outlet based in Chicago.