Journalist says Taliban forced her to retract accurate reports

A journalist who worked in Afghanistan is sharing about her experience reporting in the country under the Taliban, describing threats of detention and other tactics seeking to put pressure on her.

Lynne O’Donnell, who writes for Foreign Policy Magazine, said this week that the Taliban threatened to put her in jail if she did not retract stories that were critical of the organization.

She said she finally decided to leave the country after members of the organization pressured her to send tweets apologizing for her coverage of the Taliban.

“I left Afghanistan today after three days of cat-and-mouse with Taliban intelligence agents, who detained, abused, and threatened me and forced me to issue a barely literate retraction of reports they said had broken their laws and offended Afghan culture,” O’Donnell wrote in Foreign Policy on Wednesday.

“If I did not, they said, they’d send me to jail. At one point, they surrounded me and demanded I accompany them to prison. Throughout, a man with a gun was never far away.”

O’Donnell, an Australian journalist who spent several years in Afghanistan as a resident correspondent before the U.S. withdrawal from the country last year, returned within the last week to report on the forced marriage practices of Taliban militants in the war-torn country.

The journalist said Taliban officials began to pressure her to retract articles she had written previously, adding she told them, “In all sincerity, hand on heart, this isn’t a good idea. It will make you look silly.”

“They didn’t care,” she said. “They concocted the tweet, sent it to an unnamed boss to be tweaked and perfected, and then I tweeted it. They decided they didn’t like it, I deleted it, they edited it, and I tweeted again.”

The tweets O’Donnell said were written by the Taliban and sent from her account on Tuesday read: “l apologize for 3 or 4 reports written by me accusing the present authorities of forcefully marrying teenage girls and using teenage girls as sexual slaves by Taliban commanders. This was a premeditated attempt at character assassination and an affront to Afghan culture.”

“The only thing I had in my mind that was my only protection is that they are desperate for diplomatic recognition that will give them legitimacy as the government of Afghanistan, and they don’t have that,” O’Donnell told The New York Times of her experience, noting independent media in the country has been all but suppressed or “forced to accept whatever line the Taliban gives them.”

In a statement to the Times, the Taliban denied O’Donnell’s account, saying her work was “falsifying reports of mass violations and sexual slavery by government officials.”

Updated: 12:32 p.m.