Jen Psaki on MSNBC: WH needs to show Biden ‘still active and serving as president’

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday made her first comments about President Biden since leaving his administration to join MSNBC as a host and analyst.

Calling into the network from the parking lot of a Barnes and Noble during breaking news coverage of Biden’s Thursday coronavirus diagnosis, Pskai said the White House has “been preparing for this probably for several months now given the percentage of people in the country who have tested positive.”

“What they need to do over the next couple of days is show him working and show him still active and serving as president and I’m certain they’ll likely do that,” she said. “He has obviously a doctor who is his personal doctor. Every president has access to the best medical care in the world. And the fortunately every White House regardless of whether you’re going through a pandemic or not is prepared for the President to serve in a variety of places, locations including recovering from COVID in the White House.”

It was first reported in April that Psaki had inked a deal with NBC to appear on the network’s various channels and platforms as part of its politics coverage this fall. The former White House spokesperson will eventually host a new original program on MSNBC, which the network has said is under development for streaming.

The White House announced on Thursday Biden had tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating while he is experiencing mild symptoms.