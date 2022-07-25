NFL unveils streaming service

The National Football League is breaking into the direct-to-consumer streaming business.

The league announced on Monday it would launch NFL+, a paid video streaming subscription service for its games starting this season.

A basic subscription to NFL+ will be available in the NFL App for $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year. That package includes live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices. It also includes live game radio coverage for every game of the season.

NFL+ premium, which will run fans $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, will include full and condensed game replays across devices as well as access to other NFL Media content.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” league Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us.”

The NFL’s deal with DirecTV to broadcast every game of the regular season expires in 2023, The Washington Post noted, and a number of other major tech companies have invested heavily in streaming. Amazon, Apple and Google have all expressed interest in signing a deal with the league.