Alyssa Farah Griffin to replace Meghan McCain on The View: reports

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin will replace Meghan McCain as a permanent host of ABC’s “The View,” according to multiple reports.

Griffin has periodically served as a co-host on the show since leaving Trump’s White House. She also has served as a contributor to CNN and has written a book about her experience working for the former president.

When contacted by The Hill for comment on reports from Variety, People magazine and the Daily Mail suggesting Griffin had been hired as a permanent host on “The View,” a spokesperson for ABC said, “We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned.”

McCain left the show last year, blaming a “toxic” work environment and what she described as overwhelming hostility from co-hosts.

Griffin has faced criticism from both the right and the left for the media opportunities she has pursued since leaving the Trump administration.

She forcefully pushed back on a National Review article suggesting she has changed her political positions to gain public notoriety.

The Daily Beast reported Monday night that some of Griffin’s colleagues and at least one guest on “The View” have complained about sharing television time with her. Comedian Wanda Sykes backed out of an appearance on “The View” after learning that Griffin was co-hosting, the outlet reported.

Griffin has been sharply critical of Trump since leaving his administration, saying earlier this month that she helped put Cassidy Hutchinson, a personal friend and top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in touch with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Griffin appeared as a guest host on “The View” on Tuesday and said it was “astounding” so many Republicans voted against the marriage equality bill recently passed in the House.