trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Kristof returns to New York Times after failed Oregon governor bid

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 08/01/22 10:05 AM ET
Getty Images

Nicholas Kristof is getting his job at The New York Times back.

Kristof, a longtime columnist at The New York Times who briefly left the newspaper to pursue a run for governor of his home state of Oregon, will rejoin the newspaper as a columnist for its opinions section, the outlet announced on Monday.

“Nick built a deep and enduring relationship with our audience in the United States and worldwide over the course of his four-decade career at The Times,” Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury wrote in a note announcing the news. “He draws on deep experience as a reporter, an interviewer and a listener, and is committed to pursuing the truth with an open and inquisitive mind and a keen appreciation for context, nuance and accuracy.”

Kristof last October announced he was leaving the Times to run as a Democrat in the race to replace Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D).

In February, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that Kristof cannot run for governor of the state because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirements. 

The longtime columnist called the decision “disappointing” at the time.

Kingsbury said Kristof’s columns are expected to resume this fall after he finishes work on a new book.

Tags New York Times New York Times opinion Nicholas Kristof Nicholas Kristof Oregon

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. LIV Golf crowd shouts ‘Let’s go ...
  2. How Fetterman is taking on Oz with an ...
  3. Graham renews effort to block Georgia ...
  4. Biden cannot give China’s Xi the ...
  5. Trump-backed GOP Michigan governor ...
  6. Hawley vows to vote 'no' on adding ...
  7. CNN’s Zakaria calls Alito’s ...
  8. 11 races we’re watching in ...
  9. Juan Williams: GOP will stop at ...
  10. Beyoncé removing ‘ableist ...
  11. Friendships key to upward ...
  12. Manchin will talk to Sinema about ...
  13. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  14. Gottlieb predicts monkeypox will ...
  15. Republicans race to stop Greitens in ...
  16. Weak grip could be sign of underlying ...
  17. Webb telescope shows the humility of ...
  18. Hogan slams ‘disgusting ...
Load more

Video

See all Video