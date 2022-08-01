Kristof returns to New York Times after failed Oregon governor bid

Nicholas Kristof is getting his job at The New York Times back.

Kristof, a longtime columnist at The New York Times who briefly left the newspaper to pursue a run for governor of his home state of Oregon, will rejoin the newspaper as a columnist for its opinions section, the outlet announced on Monday.

“Nick built a deep and enduring relationship with our audience in the United States and worldwide over the course of his four-decade career at The Times,” Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury wrote in a note announcing the news. “He draws on deep experience as a reporter, an interviewer and a listener, and is committed to pursuing the truth with an open and inquisitive mind and a keen appreciation for context, nuance and accuracy.”

Kristof last October announced he was leaving the Times to run as a Democrat in the race to replace Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D).

In February, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that Kristof cannot run for governor of the state because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirements.

The longtime columnist called the decision “disappointing” at the time.

Kingsbury said Kristof’s columns are expected to resume this fall after he finishes work on a new book.