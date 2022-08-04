ABC’s ‘The View’ names Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin as permanent co-hosts

ABC on Thursday officially named former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin and Republican strategist Ana Navarro as permanent co-hosts of “The View.”

Both Griffin and Navarro have been among the right-of-center media personalities the network has put through a revolving door of co-hosts serving in the “conservative” seat on the daytime table-talk-style program in recent months.

The spot was vacated last year by firebrand pundit Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who left the show alleging what she later said was a toxic culture of bullying and hostility.

Multiple outlets reported Griffin had been selected by ABC to fill McCain’s shoes, but the network’s decision to also hire Navarro had gone unreported before Thursday.

”We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa,” said Brian Teta, “The View’s” executive producer. “She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle.”

Teta also called Navarro a “strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny.”

Like McCain, both Griffin and Navarro have been sharply critical of former President Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill and in conservative media.

Griffin specifically has taken criticism from pundits across the political spectrum, either for her work for Trump or for comments blasting him since leaving his administration.

The Daily Beast reported last month comedian Wanda Sykes pulled out of a recently scheduled appearance on “The View” because she didn’t want to share TV time with Griffin.

In May, Navarro blasted Republican Party donors and Fox News advertisers for what she described as “peddling hate.”

“The last couple of years have been a bit turbulent for me,” Griffin said on Thursday’s show. “I am so proud to have found my voice. Now it is my voice and I’m here to join this table … it’s going to get sporty sometimes … but we can demonstrate what our elected leaders can’t, which is disagreeing but doing so respectfully. We don’t need these conspiracies and lies that have overtaken so much of news.”

The two new co-hosts will begin in their new roles starting “The View’s” next season, which kicks off in September.