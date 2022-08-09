Grisham denies she was source of Haberman’s White House toilet photos

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday denied that she leaked photos of a White House toilet containing ripped up documents to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

A pro-Trump Twitter account tweeted out a screenshot of a tabloid story showing Grisham laying on the floor during election night 2020 and alleged “this sweetie is the source” of the toilet photos leaked to Haberman.

“Lol I assure you I’m not,” Grisham wrote Monday night in response to the tweet. “I would def not have followed that guy into the bathroom after he used it.”

Grisham’s denial comes after Haberman shared the photos with Axios, which published them on Monday. The photos were shared with Haberman for a new book on former President Trump’s life she is publishing this fall.

Since leaving Trump’s White House, Grisham has emerged as a prominent critic of the former president, at times appearing on cable news to blast her onetime boss.

Grisham published her own book on her experience working for Trump last fall.