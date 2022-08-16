trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

‘Gutfeld!’ tops late-night ratings following Mar-a-Lago search

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 08/16/22 3:26 PM ET
Screenshot

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld posted his best week of ratings ever last week, beating out the major broadcast networks in late-night television following the blockbuster news of the FBI’s search at former President Trump’s estate in Florida.

“Gutfeld!” notched its highest-rated week in program history in total viewers with 2.4 million, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” came in second place with 2.1 million, while NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” notched 1.3 Million. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earned just over a million viewers during the same period.

On cable, Gutfeld’s record week beat out MSNBC’s “11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle,” a news and talk program which earned 1.3 million, and CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” which earned less than a million.

Last week’s headlines were dominated by news of the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, an unprecedented event that sparked days of speculation and punditry across cable and network news.

“With the help of the FBI, the Democratic Party just endorsed Donald Trump for president of the United States,” Gutfeld joked during one show last week.

Fox moved Gutfeld’s late-night show to five days a week last February. The comic and pundit also serves as a co-host of “The Five.”

Tags Donald Trump Florida Fox News Greg Gutfeld late-night Late-night hosts late-night talk shows Late-night television Mar-a-Lago Mar-a-Lago FBI raid Mar-a-Lago raid Mar-a-Lago search

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Feds cut Colorado River allocation to ...
  2. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  3. Demings up by 4 points in challenge ...
  4. Giuliani on being told he’s target ...
  5. Alec Baldwin compares Liz Cheney to ...
  6. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  7. The Hill’s 12:30 Report ...
  8. Dog tests positive for monkeypox in ...
  9. Dodge discontinuing gas-powered ...
  10. Weisselberg to plead guilty in Trump ...
  11. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  12. Fiscal watchdog argues against Biden ...
  13. Five things to watch in ...
  14. Trump surprises some Republicans with ...
  15. Spike in FBI threats unsettles the ...
  16. Liz Cheney approaches likely Wyoming ...
  17. Trump attorney: Inventory list from ...
  18. Hannity: Trump felony charge ‘not a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video