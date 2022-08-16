‘Gutfeld!’ tops late-night ratings following Mar-a-Lago search

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld posted his best week of ratings ever last week, beating out the major broadcast networks in late-night television following the blockbuster news of the FBI’s search at former President Trump’s estate in Florida.

“Gutfeld!” notched its highest-rated week in program history in total viewers with 2.4 million, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” came in second place with 2.1 million, while NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” notched 1.3 Million. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earned just over a million viewers during the same period.

On cable, Gutfeld’s record week beat out MSNBC’s “11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle,” a news and talk program which earned 1.3 million, and CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” which earned less than a million.

Last week’s headlines were dominated by news of the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, an unprecedented event that sparked days of speculation and punditry across cable and network news.

“With the help of the FBI, the Democratic Party just endorsed Donald Trump for president of the United States,” Gutfeld joked during one show last week.

Fox moved Gutfeld’s late-night show to five days a week last February. The comic and pundit also serves as a co-host of “The Five.”