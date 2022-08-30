trending:

Fox News tops August cable ratings

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 08/30/22 3:35 PM ET
Fox News topped the ratings chart among the three major cable news channels in August.

The network notched its 19th consecutive month in first place, with August coming in as its most-watched month of the summer and every program gaining viewers month-to-month.

Fox averaged 1,487,000 total viewers this month, up 4 percent from last August, according to Nielsen Media Research data. MSNBC experienced an increase of 10 percent from last August, averaging 804,000 total viewers and coming in second place among the three major cable channels.

CNN continued to experience a decrease in ratings, averaging 561,000 total viewers this month, down 10 percent from the same period last year.

Fox’s afternoon table talk program “The Five” was the highest rated program on cable during the month of August, averaging 3.8 million daily viewers and outpacing Tucker Carlson’s prime-time program by a few thousand viewers.

Greg Gutfeld’s late night show notched its most watched month since its 2015 launch, averaging 2.2 million viewers during the month of August.

