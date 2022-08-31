Maria Bartiromo to be deposed in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo is the latest in a slew of top Fox News personalities who are set to be deposed as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant.

Bartiromo is slated to take questions from Dominion lawyers on Sept. 8, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a filing in Delaware Superior Court.

Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages from Fox for what the voting systems company has alleged was the network’s broadcasting of false claims of voter fraud pushed by former President Trump and his allies following the 2020 presidential election.

Bartiromo booked Trump and his allies to appear on her “Sunday Morning Futures” show on several occasions after the election while they contested President Biden’s win in court and in the media.

In a court filing earlier this summer, Dominion argued Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch and other leaders at the company made a conscious decision to air the false claims of voter fraud for business reasons, saying Fox “decided to promote former President Trump’s narrative after Trump’s condemnation of Fox damaged its stock and viewership.”

Fox’s lawyers have so far unsuccessfully moved to have the case dismissed on First Amendment grounds and said in a statement last week the company remains “confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported and not rooted in sound financial analysis, serving as nothing more than a flagrant attempt to deter our journalists from doing their jobs.”

In a statement given to The Washington Post this week, Dan Webb, a prominent attorney who recently joined Fox’s legal defense team, said “there are very few events in the last 50 years in this country that I think are more newsworthy than our president alleging that our entire Democratic system was put on its head by a voting machine company stealing votes.”

Other top Fox News personalities have reportedly either already faced questions from Dominion’s lawyers or are slated to in the coming days, including hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy.