Steve Doocy questions why Trump had all that ‘secret stuff’ at Mar-a-Lago

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 08/31/22 11:47 AM ET
Fox News host Steve Doocy questioned why former President Trump had what he described as “secret stuff” recovered in an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida as part of an investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.

“Ultimately, it comes down to why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago? I know his team has said they declassified it, but that’s news to the agencies that those documents belong to,” Doocy said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in court filing late Tuesday argued that government records were “likely concealed and removed” by Trump and his team in defiance of a grand jury subpoena.

The DOJ also released a photo showing documents it seized during a search of the former president’s Florida property earlier this month that sent shock waves across the political and and media landscape.

Some of the documents pictured include markings of top secret or sensitive compartmented information.

“Those are the biggest secrets in the world,” Doocy said. “Why wouldn’t he say ‘oh ya know what, I really need to turn that back over.’ Why did he have all that stuff at Mar-a-Lago?”  

