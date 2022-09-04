Trump says Fox News pushing ‘Democrat agenda,’ offers to help CNN go ‘Conservative’

Former President Trump on Sunday accused Fox News of pushing a Democratic agenda while offering to help rival network CNN become a “gold mine” by going conservative.

“Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed.”

Trump, a regular cable news watcher, often appeared on and praised Fox News during his time in the White House, but the dynamic between the former president and the network has shifted in recent months.

The former president proceeded in Sunday’s post to mention CNN, a rival to Fox that Trump has long described as fake news.



“If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them do so,” Trump wrote.



The Hill has reached out to CNN and Fox News for comment.

Newly-minted CNN President Chris Licht has promised the network will renew its commitment to objectivity and fairness after accusations from the right about the network’s partisan slant and sensationalism.

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood and “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter have departed from CNN in recent weeks, both seen as part of an effort to be less confrontational politically.

In his Sunday post, Trump specifically lashed out at Fox News contributor Karl Rove, who has criticized Trump during recent appearances.

Rove, who was a senior adviser to former President George W. Bush, has criticized Trump over his handling of classified information in the wake of the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, saying he had “no legal authority” to hold onto presidential records.

“RINO Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time – has a big record of losing!” Trump wrote.



Others on the network have questioned Trump over the documents. Host Steve Doocy late last month asked why the former president had “secret stuff” recovered in the FBI search.