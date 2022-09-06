Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Vast majority’ of Trump supporters are not fascist

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House communications director and newly hired co-host of “The View,” is defending supporters of the former president after President Biden used several recent speeches to slam the portion of the Republican Party loyal to former President Trump.

“I take a little bit of issue with him applying the term semi-fascism broadly to Republicans,” Farrah Griffin said during Tuesday’s season premier of the hit daytime ABC political talk show. “Do I think Donald Trump is a fascist … I think Donald Trump is. I think the vast majority of his supporters are not.”

Most Trump supporters, the former aide argued, “are good people who want an economy that works for them, who saw more money in their paycheck under Donald Trump.”

During a fiery speech in Philadelphia last week, Biden branded Trump and the segment of the Republican party that has embraced his false claims of a stolen election in 2020 as an affront to democracy and America more generally.

“Not every Republican, not even a majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology,” Biden said. “But there’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

Critics have blasted Biden over the tone and content of the speech, which some have called divisive and partisan. But he continued the theme in speeches over the weekend.

“I think Biden wants to be a uniter,” Griffin said. “But I don’t think that speech was uniting.”

Farrah Griffin was hired by ABC alongside pundit Ana Navarro to fill a seat on “The View” vacated by Meghan McCain, another conservative voice in media and frequent critic of Trump.

She has pushed back on suggestions that she has changed her political beliefs to score media deals and public notoriety.

“I hope I’ve evolved. I hope I do the rest my life,” she said in a string of tweet earlier this year. “I pride myself first & foremost in being a an American. The political labels will always be secondary to me.”