Ex-CNN anchor Stelter to discuss ‘threats to democracy’ as Harvard fellow

Brian Stelter, a former CNN host and noted media pundit, is joining Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

Stelter will serve as a media and democracy fellow and convene a series of discussions about what the center described as “threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media.”

“These discussions with media leaders, policy makers, politicians, and Kennedy School students, fellows, and faculty will help deepen public and scholarly understanding about the current state of the information ecosystem and its impacts on democratic governance,” the school said in an announcement.

Stelter parted ways with CNN in August as his long-running Sunday show focused on the news media was canceled by new network President Chris Licht.

A polarizing media personality who often took heavy criticism from the political right for his comments about former President Trump and conservative media outlets, Stelter was previously a media reporter at The New York Times before joining CNN.