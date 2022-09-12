‘Fox News Sunday’ gets ratings bump with Shannon Bream debut

“Fox New Sunday” has seen an uptick in ratings during its first show with new anchor Shannon Bream.

Bream’s debut on Sunday brought double-digit increases for Fox across the board compared to figures for the show last month and for other weekends earlier this year.

“Fox News Sunday” delivered just over 2 million total viewers and 431,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

On broadcast, the show delivered 1,039,000 viewers and 274,000 in the key demographic, while cable replays on Fox News Channel delivered 1,056,000 viewers.

During Sunday’s show, which came on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Bream interviewed Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and former professional baseball player Andy Pettitte, who spoke on how competitive sports are still one way that could unify a politically divided U.S.

Fox named Bream the full-time anchor of its Sunday politics and public affairs program last month, replacing longtime anchor Chris Wallace. Bream is the first woman to host the show in its nearly three-decade history.