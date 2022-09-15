CNN gives morning show a makeover

CNN is making major changes to its flagship morning program, the network announced on Thursday.

Anchored by network staples Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, the new morning news program will debut later this year with a new name, format and set, President Chris Licht said.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” Licht said in announcing the move. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

CNN’s current morning program, “New Day,” is anchored by John Berman and Brianna Keilar, who will continue to anchor the show until the new program premieres. Both will assume new roles at the network later this year, Licht said.

“New Day” was a pet project of former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was forced out following a personal and professional conduct scandal in February.

The revamp of CNN’s morning show is the latest in a slew of changes implemented by Licht since he took over as president of the network in May.

A veteran of cable news, Licht rose through the ranks of the industry as a leading producer on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and later as the top producer on CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Since he has arrived at CNN, Licht has come under criticism from some inside and outside of the network for the firing of several high-profile journalists and his vision for CNN more generally.

“This demonstrates our commitment to the morning and how important it is to me,” Licht told The New York Times. “The show will set the tone of the entire day, and it will set the tone for the news organization.”