Jennifer Griffin inks fresh multiyear deal with Fox News

Jennifer Griffin, a longtime foreign affairs and national security reporter, has signed a new multiyear deal with employer Fox News.

In announcing the new deal, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said Griffin will take over the role of chief national security correspondent at the network.

“Jennifer is one of the industry’s premier journalists and has proven to be an indispensable asset on a consequential beat with unrivaled experience spanning more than three decades in multiple war zones. We are extremely proud that she will continue her incredible career at Fox,” Scott said.

Griffin has been with Fox since 1999, first as the network’s Jerusalem-based correspondent before joining the cable news giant full time.

During her tenure at Fox, she has reported on countless major world events, including the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011 and the Iraq War, among others.

Most recently, she was a staple of Fox’s coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing war there.

“It has been an honor to provide viewers with trusted reporting from the Pentagon and across the world on issues that are paramount to all of us — the security and safety of our fellow citizens and allies,” Griffin said in a statement. “I am looking forward to continuing to inform the Fox News audience alongside the best journalists in the business.”