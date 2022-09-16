Hillary Clinton blasts DeSantis, calls Martha’s Vineyard move ‘literally human trafficking’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday criticized the transport of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., calling it “literally human trafficking.”

“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue, but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking,” the former Democratic presidential nominee told host Joe Scarborough on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew approximately 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who bused migrants to Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago earlier this year. Abbott and DeSantis are both up for reelection this year.

Scarborough also referred to the move as “political human trafficking,” saying that migrants are “being used as political props to own the libs.”

“I think, Joe, you have laid out the craziness of the time in which we’re living,” Clinton responded.

Clinton said that she believes the majority of Americans, including those on Martha’s Vineyard, want to help migrants and would welcome them.

“I happen to believe still the majority of Americans are goodhearted and generous,” she said.

The former first lady discussed her experience as a New York senator working on immigration reform, saying, “Nobody wants open borders … but nobody wants inhumane, terrible treatment of human beings either.”

“What we should have been doing is to come together to reform, change and better fund the system by which we deal with these issues,” she said.

“But some people, like the governor of Texas, would rather have an issue than be part of a solution.”