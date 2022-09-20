Roseanne Barr producing Fox Nation comedy special

Comedian and actress Roseanne Barr will star in a new stand-up comedy special that will be broadcast on Fox News Media’s streaming service early next year, the company announced Tuesday.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said the hourlong special featuring Barr will be released exclusively on the platform sometime in the first quarter of 2023, and will mark her first such special in 16 years.

“Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans,” Klarman said.

The network said the special will feature “Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits.”

Barr, a noted supporter of former President Trump, has a history of making incendiary and offensive comments on politics and pop culture in recent years.

In 2018, the reboot of the popular sitcom “Roseanne” was canceled and rebranded “The Conners” after Barr tweeted racist comments about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote on Twitter, using Jarrett’s initials in response to a tweet accusing Jarrett of helping to “hide” Obama administration misdeeds.

Barr later apologized and deleted the tweet, but ABC said the remarks were “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”