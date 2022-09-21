Trace Gallagher gets new gig hosting ‘Fox News at Night’

Trace Gallagher, a staple of Fox News since its launch in the late 1990s, is getting a new job at the network hosting its late night news program “Fox News at Night.”

Gallagher takes over for former host Shannon Bream, who was hired by the network earlier this year to serve as the full-time anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” a chair that was vacated by former network star Chris Wallace.

Gallagher has been with Fox since its launch in 1996, serving as its top breaking news correspondent, often breaking into the channel’s top daytime and prime-time opinion shows to provide updates on the day’s news.

He has also served as a fill-in host on a number of Fox’s other daytime news programs.

“When it comes to breaking news coverage, Trace Gallagher is one of the best in the business and having a seasoned journalist at the helm of this hour ensures our viewers unrivaled 24/7 news coverage,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in announcing the move.

“Fox News at Night,” established in 2017, is a news program that features interviews and segments on leading newsmakers during prime time in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. The program has recently been averaging more than 1.1 million viewers nightly.

Gallagher’s first night anchoring the broadcast from Fox’s Los Angeles bureau will be Oct. 3.