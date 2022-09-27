Tucker Carlson: ‘Nothing real’ in House GOP’s ‘Commitment to America’ plan

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is dismissing a package of proposed policy and messaging priorities for the next Congress rolled out by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his caucus.

“It’s fine. Probably not much in it you disagree with. Have you heard of it? No, you probably haven’t. You probably haven’t read it. Nobody really cares. Why? Because there’s nothing real in it,” Carlson said on his prime-time program on Monday.

McCarthy and the House GOP last week rolled out what they are calling the “Commitment to America,” which promises to “curb wasteful government spending,” reduce the size of the IRS and launch a series of investigations into President Biden and his family.

The package of proposals also wades into a number of cultural issues, including abortion, school policies for transgender students and the establishment of what the House GOP is calling a “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

Carlson argued the proposals do not do enough to address what he said are “the attacks on the American family that you see every day.”

“That’s at the center of most people’s concern,” the host said. “How are my kids? Will they have a life that resembles mine? That was called the America dream. Does it still exist? Will they be able to live the way they grew up? Will they have the opportunities that we had? No. People are upset about that. Why wouldn’t they be? But nobody says it.”

Carlson, who commands an audience of millions every weeknight, is widely viewed as one of the most influential voices in the Republican Party and conservative movement in America. Top lawmakers, activists and candidates for public office often use appearances on his program to elevate their profiles and seek favor with his audience on Fox.

The host has criticized McCarthy and other top leaders of the Republican Party in the past.

In April, Carlson said the House GOP leader sounded “like an MSNBC contributor in private” after remarks McCarthy made about Big Tech. Last year, he attacked McCarthy for what he said was an overly cozy relationship with longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz.