Maggie Haberman: I’m ‘stuck’ with Trump ‘until he stops being a story’

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is opening up about the last several years of her career ahead of the release of her book about former President Trump’s life and legacy.

Haberman has been closely tied to Trump and has published a series of scoops during his presidency and after he left office.

“If I went and covered something else, do you think I really get away from this?” Haberman told Politico Magazine this week. “Even if I did move on … I don’t get to move on, because at this point I am so publicly associated with this story — so, until he stops being a story, I think I’m stuck.”

Haberman’s new book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” is slated to be released on Tuesday and contains never-before-revealed anecdotes and reporting from Trump’s inner circle during his time in the White House and business career.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has continued to dominate the political news cycle, garnering headlines with posts on his social media start-up, comments on current events at rallies and various media appearances.

Haberman herself became a star journalist during Trump’s rise to prominence, gaining notoriety for her oftentimes unmatched access to Trump and his closest associates.

Haberman reports in her book that Trump, during one meeting after he left office, turned to an aide and said of Haberman, “I love being with her, she’s like my psychiatrist.”

Among the most shocking revelations made in Haberman’s book were photographs to corroborate reporting that White House staffers regularly found ripped-up printed paper clogging a toilet in the presidential residence during Trump’s administration.