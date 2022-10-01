Fox News reporter carries elderly man to safety while reporting in Florida

A Fox News correspondent dispatched to Florida carried an elderly man from a boat to dry land following the mass floods that resulted from Hurricane Ian.

Steve Harrigan pitched in on Friday to carry the man who’d been rescued from flooding from a boat taking him through the water. Harrigan said the effort to rescue people is a “mish-mash” of government workers and volunteers.

“Everyone’s just sort of pitching in to try and get people out of the water,” he said, explaining what happened as Fox’s “The Story” showed a video of him carrying the man.

The video shows Harrigan walking into the water where the boat came to a stop and placing the man over his shoulder before walking him to dry land.

He said a lot of people might not be able to walk well, and he would hope someone would help his mother if she needed it.

Harrigan mentioned a man who was using his jet ski to take people out of the water — the journalist noted he has rescued about 20 people.

Harrigan briefly spoke to two men who were driving a vehicle capable of traveling on water to rescue people. They told him they were looking to “do whatever we can.”

“We see a jet ski and we see a raft coming in as Florida mobilizing all its multi-faceted vehicles to rescue people from the water,” Harrigan said.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of over 150 miles per hour and intense flooding. More than 25 people have died as a result of the storm.