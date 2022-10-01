trending:

Alyssa Farah Griffin denounces Trump after Elaine Chao attack: ‘He’s not even trying to hide the racism’

by Jared Gans - 10/01/22 2:52 PM ET
Associated Press/Alex Brandon
White House director of communications Alyssa Farah speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington.

CNN commentator and “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin denounced former President Trump for comments he made attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. 

Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday that McConnell had a “death wish” for supporting bills that Democrats sponsored and referred to Chao as McConnell’s “China loving wife.” 

“He’s not even trying to hide the racism at this point. Just despicable,” Farah Griffin said on Twitter

Chao was born in Taiwan and served in Trump’s Cabinet until she resigned the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. 

Farah Griffin, who served as Trump’s communications director for about nine months in 2020, has fallen out with Trump since leaving the White House and has been critical of him and other Republicans’ continued support of him. 

“This isn’t some crazy person on the internet, this is the GOP front-runner for President if the Party doesn’t wake up & demand better,” Farah Griffin said alongside a screenshot of Trump’s post.

