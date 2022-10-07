trending:

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto expected to return in a few weeks after ‘personal leave’

by Julia Shapero - 10/07/22 11:07 AM ET
Courtesy CNN

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto is expected to return to the air in a few weeks after taking a leave of absence, the network’s Reliable Sources newsletter reported on Thursday.

Sciutto has been off the air this week on “personal leave” after the network conducted an investigation into a serious fall the journalist took in Amsterdam earlier this year, according to The Daily Beast.

The anchor was reportedly returning from a work trip in Europe to cover the war in Ukraine when he and his producer made a stopover in Amsterdam.

According to The Daily Beast, CNN employees typically take direct flights back to the U.S. from Poland.

Reliable Sources reported that CNN declined to comment further.

