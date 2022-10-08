Chris Wallace says he became ‘a bit bored’ covering politics

Veteran journalist Chris Wallace said he became “a bit bored” with politics after years of political coverage, leading him to his CNN show that incorporates different interests and guests from different backgrounds.

Wallace said on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday that he was not bored during the Trump administration because it was always interesting, despite it being a “show.”

He said someone was responsible for monitoring tweets while he hosted “Fox News Sunday” because something would change between the time he arrived at the studio at 6 a.m. and when his show started at 9 a.m.

Wallace said he spent a lot of time in 2021 “slicing the salami thinner and thinner” about the “marginal” difference between different versions of policy proposals like President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, and it “became kind of a bore.”

Wallace left Fox News last year after hosting the network’s main Sunday morning news show for two decades. Wallace was first slated to host a show on CNN’s now-defunct streaming platform CNN+. However, after new ownership of the company was announced, CNN+ was shut down.

“Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” now airs on both CNN and HBO.

Maher responded that Biden and Build Back Better are boring, but the political process is “supposed to be a bore.”

“That’s why we elected him,” Maher said, referring to Biden. “Let’s get back to boring and normal.”

Wallace asserted that “boring is not good” as the host of a Sunday talk show. He added that he is “interested in a lot of stuff” and pointed to Maher having a mix of guests on “Real Time.”

The lineup for Wallace’s show, which airs weekly on CNN Sunday nights, is set to feature a wide range of guests inside and outside of politics, including former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez and singer Shania Twain.