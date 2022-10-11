trending:

MSNBC’s Kornacki to host election specials on Fridays leading up to midterms

by Jared Gans - 10/11/22 10:48 AM ET
MSNBC political analyst Steve Kornacki will host a series of election specials on Friday nights in the lead-up to next month’s midterm elections in which he will analyze polls and trends as Election Day approaches. 

The show, called “The Kornacki Countdown,” will start Friday at 10 p.m. and air over the next four weeks, according to an MSNBC release. It will focus on the “balance of power” in Congress and state houses throughout the country. 

Kornacki will discuss the most recent polling in key races that will determine which party will control the House and the Senate, the data collected from the early vote and the most critical governor’s races. 

A panel of election experts will join Kornacki on the show to discuss how both parties could win on Election Day. It will also feature reports from NBC News correspondents as they travel throughout the country to “examine the pulse” of the candidates in the final stretch of their campaigns. 

MSNBC already has been publishing a weekly newsletter on Tuesdays called “Countdown to Midterms,” which includes insights from Kornacki and a list of key midterm races.

