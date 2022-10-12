O’Reilly says he won’t take Mar-a-Lago probe seriously unless DOJ charges Trump

Bill O’Reilly on Wednesday decried the investigation into former President Trump’s handling of documents after his presidency, saying he views the probe as ridiculous until prosecutors charge Trump with a crime.

“The FBI and the Justice Department charging Donald Trump — that would make it not ridiculous,” he told host Chris Cuomo on his new NewsNation show.

“Are we going to see that? I don’t know, and I’ll cover it fairly if it happens,” O’Reilly continued.

The former Fox News host also pushed back on reports earlier in the day suggesting Trump personally instructed a worker at Mar-a-Lago to move boxes of documents to the former president’s residence on the Florida property after federal prosecutors issued a subpoena for the materials.

That investigation ultimately led to the FBI’s high-profile search at Mar-a-Lago in August. Prosecutors are investigating potential violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction and the wrongful destruction of official documents.

The Washington Post, which first reported the news of Trump’s instruction to the worker, referred to its anonymous sources as people familiar with the matter. The outlet said its sources declined to name the worker.

“We have another anonymous source,” O’Reilly said, also criticizing reporting about the investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign’s ties with Russia.

“How many does that make in the last six years?” O’Reilly told NewsNation. “How many you think, 35,000 anonymous sources? Look, all of this is bullshit.”

NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, The Hill’s parent company.

O’Reilly worked at Fox News before being forced out in 2017, when he hosted the network’s 8 p.m. hour, amid allegations of sexual harassment.

He has been a close personal friend of Trump’s for years and has appeared alongside the former president on a speaking tour.