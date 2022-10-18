Trump praises Ye for being ‘really nice to me’ during Tucker Carlson interview

Former President Trump says he enjoyed rapper Ye’s recent sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson, the top rated prime-time host on Fox News.

Trump was pressed this week by radio host Larry O’Connor about recent antisemitic comments the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, has made online and in other media appearances.

“He’s been saying some really offensive things lately about your own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and about Jewish people, Jewish Americans writ large. Could you react to that? Because is this the guy that you knew?” the radio host asked Trump.

“Well, I haven’t really seen the statements he’s made. I did watch the Tucker Carlson interview and he was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was … he was great to me, and to the MAGA movement, which was really impressive,” the former president said in response.

Last week, Ye sat with Carlson for an extensive interview, during which he made several controversial comments, including sharing his belief that Kushner’s Middle East initiatives during Trump’s time in office were intended to make him money.

In separate portions of the interview, which Fox did not air but were obtained by Vice, the rapper and fashion designer spoke of “fake children” infiltrating his home.

Ye made headlines on Monday when he announced he had purchased Parler, the small social media website heralded by some conservatives as an alternative to traditional social media platforms.