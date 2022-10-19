trending:

Jon Stewart rails against ‘Jew paranoia bull—’ after Trump, West remarks

by Brad Dress - 10/19/22 10:48 PM ET
Mark Twain Prize recipient Jon Stewart arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

American comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart slammed the recent spate of “Jew paranoia bull—” after former President Trump and the rapper Ye both made anti-semitic comments this month.

On his new podcast “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” the Jewish commentator said it was “mind-blowing” how easily anti-semitic rhetoric “flows from people’s mouths.”

“The word anti-semitic just doesn’t even carry it anymore. It’s just weird, Jew paranoia Bull—,” he said.

Stewart, a former host of “The Daily Show,” also sharply criticized Trump for writing a recent Truth Social post that suggested Jewish people don’t appreciate him enough for his accomplishments in Israel and that “Jews have to get their act together.”

Stewart said the former president’s “crazy statement” wrongly implied that Jewish people have to be loyal to Israel.

“It’s one of the most explicit expressions of just pure, ‘Jews have only loyalty to Israel’,” Stewart said. “I don’t even know if it made the top 10 anti-semitic bull— of the week.”

Stewart also slammed Ye, whose Twitter and Instagram accounts were recently suspended for anti-semitic posts and offered a reluctant apology on Wednesday.

Ye said he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” on Twitter before his tweet was taken down and accused another rapper of being controlled by Jewish people on Instagram.

The rapper also said in an interview this month that Jewish people control the media, a point Stewart said was a common anti-semitic conspiracy theory.

“If you are Jewish, then it’s part of the Jewish mafia. But if you’re not, then you’re just a guy that’s a [expletive] to him in business,” Stewart said of Ye’s thinking. “If you’re a Jewish guy with him in business, it’s part of the cabal. It’s F— wild.”

Both Trump and Ye have been widely criticized for the comments.

Tags Donald Trump Jon Stewart Jon Stewart Kanye West The Problem with Jon Stewart Truth Social Ye

