Newsmax ends relationship with Lara Logan after world leaders ‘blood of children’ comment

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 10/21/22 9:13 AM ET
Newsmax has cut ties with former broadcast journalist turned conservative pundit Lara Logan for comments she made on the network suggesting there was a global conspiracy among world leaders to harm children.

While appearing on Eric Bolling’s evening program on the small conservative cable network, Logan spoke of what she said is a cabal of world leaders that “want us eating insects” while they “dine on the blood of children.”

“God believes in sovereignty and national identity and the sanctity of family, and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time. And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants,” Logan said.

“And they may think that they’re going to become gods. That’s what they tell us. … You know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches and that while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not going to win. They’re not going to win.”

Newsmax, in a statement to The Hill on Friday morning, said it “condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan” and said that the channel has “no plans to interview her again.”  

Logan has sparked controversy with comments on a number of topics in recent years, including a comparison she made on Fox News late last year between White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who experimented on prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust. 

Updated: 10:10 a.m.

Tags Anthony Fauci Josef Mengele Lara Logan Lara Logan Newsmax

