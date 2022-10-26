UK morning radio host dies on the air

A longtime British radio host died while presenting his daily segment on the air, his station announced this week.

In a release, GenX Radio said Tim Gough died early Monday morning from a suspected heart attack while presenting “Tim Gough at Breakfast” live from Suffolk.

GenX said its staffers were “shocked and devastated” to hear of Gough’s passing, calling it a very “sad loss.”

“Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show. He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk,” GenX said in its news release. “The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words.”

Gough, 55, was a native of Suffolk County and started his career in radio broadcasting in the 1980s, working on different radio networks such as Saxon Radio, SGR-FM and Smooth Radio during his lengthy career, according to a biography posted on GenX’s website.

In a separate statement, GenX’s managing director, James Hazell, said that Gough came out of retirement to join the station’s radio programing, referring to him as a “warm, caring, fun guy”

“Tim has been on the radio since the 80s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project from the beginning, to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk,” Hazell said.

“To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly,” Hazell added. “We are heart broken by the news. I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time.”

GenX noted that details of Gough’s funeral service are unknown yet. Gough is survived by his mother, a son and two siblings.