Whoopi Goldberg calls Fox News out after Paul Pelosi attack: ‘Some of this is on your hands’

Whoopi Goldberg, a leading host of ABC’s “The View,” says Fox News Channel is partly to blame for an increased threat of political violence in America.

During a discussion on the attack last week on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, during an apparent break-in at the couple’s home, Goldberg drew a connection between an increased threat to public officials ahead of the midterm elections and the daily menu of content on the cable news giant.

“Fox News, some of this is on your hands. Some of this is on your hands. You like to call people out, I’m calling you all out,” Goldberg said. “Stop with the ‘That side is not good,’ because this is what it puts out there. It tells people that you think it’s OK to do this. Stop doing it.”

Goldberg’s comments come just days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) made a similar charge about Fox, naming popular prime-time host Jesse Watters as the governor argued the attack on Paul Pelosi was triggered by the network’s aggressive coverage of a recent DUI scandal the Speaker’s husband was involved in.

“I’ve seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi,” Newsom said during a recent interview with CBS News. “I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanized like she has consistently. Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all this. Of course it is.”

Watters responded to Newsom on his show Monday evening.

“California Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for president. So when a mentally ill homeless drug addict who’s committed crime after crime and has stayed and was never deported attacks Paul Pelosi with a hammer, Gavin Newsom has to blame anybody but himself. And Gavin Newsom thinks Jesse Watters is to blame for Paul Pelosi getting hammered,” Watters said.

“Gavin Newsom thinks if you mock a Democrat, it puts them on a target list. So, Gavin saying that by saying that he uses more hair gel than John Travolta in ‘Grease,’ it’s going to make people show up to his house with hammers. We’ve always said Gavin’s biggest flaw, he’s not very smart,” he continued.

Like the Pelosis, Newsom and Goldberg are frequent foils of Fox News’s top hosts who have routinely blasted the program over its rhetoric against former President Trump and conservatives more generally.