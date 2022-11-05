Tiffany Cross says ‘abrupt’ cancellation of show surprised ‘many of us’

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross on Friday addressed the network’s cancellation of her show “The Cross Connection,” saying the show “ended abruptly, surprising many of us.”

“I am disheartened to learn of MSNBC’s decision to cancel The Cross Connection, at such a crucial time—four days before the midterm elections,” Cross wrote in a statement.

The political analyst said that her “work is not done” following the cancellation and vowed to continue to “speak the truth.”

“From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of color, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers,” she wrote of her MSNBC show.

“It is my hope that the last two years at MSNBC have been disruptive and transformative, changing how politics are discussed and making policy more digestible,” she added.

Cross’s relationship with MSNBC executives had grown rocky in the months before her show was cut, according to Variety. The outlet reported that executives had been worried about Cross responding to comments made about her by hosts at other networks.

The political analyst said in her statement that “attacks on me from other outlets and former hosts will never control my narrative.”

“Political violence is increasing and it’s becoming inherently more dangerous to speak the truth,” said Cross. “But after more than 20 years in journalism, I will not stop.”