Wall Street Journal blasts Trump for attacking DeSantis

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/07/22 2:48 PM ET
AP Photo/Morry Gash, File
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The National Archives and Records Administration recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from a initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. That’s according to newly public correspondence with the Trump legal team.

The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal is pushing back on former President Trump’s attacks on other leading Republicans just ahead of the midterms.

“In case you doubt it, Mr. Trump is already mocking his fellow Republicans and potential competitors before Tuesday’s midterm election,” the Journal wrote in an editorial this weekend in reference to remarks Trump made about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“Mr. Trump held a rally Saturday in Latrobe, Pa., ostensibly to boost turnout for GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano,” the Journal said. “But as usual with Mr. Trump, the rally turned out to be less for Mr. Oz than for … himself. During the rally Mr. Trump showed the results of a recent poll for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.”

Trump during his remarks boasted about his high approval ratings among Republicans, and downplayed the popularity of the Florida Governor, who he called “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

DeSantis is widely thought to be considering a run for president in 2024. Meanwhile, people close to the former president have said they expect Trump will announce a bid for the White House a third time, and that such an announcement could come as soon as Monday evening.

“Mr. Trump wants to clear the GOP presidential field, and he knows that Mr. DeSantis has emerged in the last two years as his strongest potential opponent. A declaration so soon after the election, if he does declare next week, will also be an attempt to deter a possible Justice Department indictment,” the Journal wrote, alluding the Trump’s ongoing legal issues. “But his focus on his own prospects, and criticizing his fellow Republicans even before a crucial midterm election, is one more reminder that Mr. Trump’s only abiding principle is what’s good for Donald Trump.”

