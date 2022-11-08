trending:

Media

New York Times advises voters to ‘breathe like a baby’ to ease election night stress

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/08/22 6:43 PM ET
A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May 6, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The New York Times is offering some advice to voters who are feeling stressed on election night.

The Times on Tuesday evening published a list of tips for voters who are feeling anxious about the midterm election results.

Among them were “plunge your face into a bowl of ice water” and “breathe like a baby.”

“Elections and anxiety often go hand in hand. Here are some evidence-based strategies that can help you cope,” the Times wrote in a tweet, attaching a graphic with the five tips and a link to the newspaper’s live coverage of Tuesday’s contests.

Critics quickly pounced on the social media post, mocking the newspaper for its tips and pointing out that one of them suggested people limit the time they spending scrolling on social media and looking for election updates.

The Times has one of the most expansive health and wellness sections of any major media outlet nationwide and is known on election night for its “needle” that predicts winners of key congressional, gubernatorial and other races based on real-time results.

Tags 2022 midterms The New York Times

