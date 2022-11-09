trending:

Meghan McCain: Midterm results should be ‘final nail’ in Trump’s political coffin

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/09/22 12:35 PM ET
Meghan McCain attends Variety’s third annual “Salute to Service” celebration at Cipriani 25 Broadway on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

Conservative pundit Meghan McCain says that Tuesday’s disappointing midterm election results for Republicans might have put the “final nail in the coffin” for former President Trump’s political career. 

In an op-ed published by the Daily Mail Wednesday, McCain, a former panelist on ABC’s daytime talk show “The View,” wrote that the Republican Party has so far failed to gain majority control of the House and Senate chambers in spite of ongoing issues under the Biden administration such as crime and inflation. 

McCain said that the candidates Trump choose to endorse in the midterm cycle did not deliver in their races, adding that the hyped-up “red wave” push from the party will go down as a “giant warning sign” that Trump isn’t the future for the party. 

“There is a simple and easy conclusion to draw from this. Trump’s MAGA is cancer and it is killing my party. And this should be the final nail in his coffin,” wrote McCain, who has slammed Trump in the past over his attacks on her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). 

“President Trump is no kingmaker, in fact, he is the opposite. He seems to have a knack for picking losing candidates.” 

Trump, who faces a slew of state and federal investigations against him and his business, announced at an Ohio rally on Monday that he plans to make a major announcement next Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago estate, fueling speculation that he could launch another White House bid. 

McCain wrote that the GOP leadership should be looking at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who easily won his reelection bid Tuesday, as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and the future of the party. 

“The Republican Party has a choice this morning. Remain in the Trump cult and continue to underperform or start supporting serious candidates who care about policy issues, solving actual problems and, most importantly, winning,” McCain wrote. “I hope we can right the ship before it’s too late — and I hope that ship is steered by Ron DeSantis.”

Tags Donald Trump meghan mccain Midterm elections midterm elections 2022 Ron DeSantis The Daily Mail

