More than 7M watched midterm election results on Fox News

More than 7 million people tuned in to Fox News on Tuesday night to watch coverage of the midterm elections.

Fox’s prime-time coverage earned more than 7.1 million viewers, including 1.7 million in the advertiser-rich 25-54 age demographic, according to early Nielsen Media Research data. MSNBC came in second place, netting just over 3 million viewers during the same time period, while broadcast networks ABC and NBC came in third place with just over 3 million viewers of their own.

CNN beat out MSNBC in the key age demographic from 8 to 11 p.m., earning 983,000 viewers, compared to 747,000 for MSNBC.

All of the major networks spent Tuesday night into Wednesday morning providing updates and analysis on major races as results slowly trickled in. Several key races had yet to be called as of Wednesday afternoon.