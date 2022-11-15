Mick Mulvaney ‘not a fan’ of Ronna McDaniel as head of RNC

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said he’d like to see someone other than Ronna McDaniel running the Republican National Committee (RNC) moving forward.

“I’m not a fan. And I like Ronna, we worked well when I was in the White House. I have no complaints about her personally,” Mulvaney said during an appearance on CNN on Tuesday morning. “But we have a track record of losing with her in charge. We lost in 2018, we lost in 2020. We didn’t win like we should have last week.”

Mulvaney quoted former President Trump, previously his boss, as saying “we would be winning so much we’d be tired of winning,” and panned “this is not what we expected.”

“So if he’s going to stay and it looks like he is,” Mulvaney said of Trump, “then someone has to go. And we need to reinvigorate the RNC to figure out a way to get the party to win with Donald Trump still involved.”

A number of Trump-backed Republican candidates in last week’s midterm elections either performed more poorly than expected or lost to Democrats in key races. Those losses have prompted some in the party to call for new leadership in Congress and the beginning of a new era without Trump as the de facto leader of the conservative movement.

Trump is expected to announce a third run for the White House on Tuesday evening and last week said he should not be blamed for GOP losses in the midterms.

Pressed by anchor Katie Bouland on if he would be interested in serving as RNC chair, Mulvaney demurred.

“I got accused on a program the other day of drinking too much Trump kool-aid and then I got accused on another program about a half an hour later of being a hardcore lefty,” he said. “So I’m not really sure where I am, and my guess would be not exactly a mainstream Republican.”