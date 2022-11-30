trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Washington Post to end Sunday magazine

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/30/22 4:23 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/30/22 4:23 PM ET
Getty Images

The Washington Post will cease production of its Sunday magazine and eliminate a number of editorial positions associated with the product.

Executive Editor Sally Buzbee wrote in an e-mail to staffers on Wednesday the move is part of the Post’s “global and digital transformation,” the outlet reported.

Several of the 10 magazine staffers who were informed in a Wednesday meeting their positions would be eliminated told the newspaper that Buzbee said the decision was “no reflection on the quality of your work,” but rather a result of “economic headwinds.”

The Post noted that five of the 40 stories that drew the most online readers over the past year were produced by the magazine, which has existed in its current form since 1986. 

The layoffs and shuttering of the Post magazine comes amid a time of heightened anxiety across news organizations about job reductions as a result of decreasing ad revenue and concerns across the industry about the broader economic outlook.

CNN earlier on Wednesday announced a series of layoffs in the coming days, and NPR reportedly informed its staffers of a hiring freeze it was implementing as a cost-cutting measure.

Tags Sally Buzbee

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  3. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  4. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  5. These are the House members who broke from their parties on rail strike ...
  6. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  7. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  8. House panel gets Trump tax returns
  9. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  10. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  11. DHS warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ in pre-holiday terrorism ...
  12. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  13. Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by ...
  14. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  15. Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five ...
  16. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
  17. What to watch as Arizona moves to certify 2022 election amid GOP pushback
  18. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video