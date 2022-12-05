trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

ABC pulls daytime anchors off air after romance disclosure

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 12/05/22 2:10 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 12/05/22 2:10 PM ET

ABC News has taken a pair of daytime news personalities off the air after reports of a romantic relationship between the two anchors surfaced.

Colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both anchors of ABC’s “GMA 3” afternoon show have been taken off the air by network President Kim Godwin while the outlet decides how to handle fall out from the alleged off-air relationship and the widespread attention it has caused, The Hill has learned.

During the network’s 9 a.m. editorial call on Monday, Godwin addressed reports of the relationship, calling them “an internal and external distraction.” 

“And I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said on Monday’s call. “So for now, I’m going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out.” 

Robach and Holmes, who are both married, have been the focus of intense tabloid coverage in the last several days, with Page Six, the Daily Mail and others snapping pictures of the two in bars and other public places.

Neither host has explicitly acknowledged the relationship on air.

Updated at 3:18 p.m.

Tags Amy Robach Kim Godwin

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  2. Pence pushes back on Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution
  3. Arizona certifies 2022 election results amid threat of more GOP challenges
  4. Trump comes clean: Says America should ‘terminate’ the Constitution
  5. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  6. Trump trails DeSantis and Cheney in Utah poll of possible 2024 GOP contenders 
  7. Fox News parting ways with Lara Trump: reports
  8. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  9. ABC pulls daytime anchors off air after romance disclosure
  10. Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’
  11. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  12. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  13. Conservative justices signal support for web designer opposed to same-sex ...
  14. DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing ...
  15. DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
  16. Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
  17. US secretly modified HIMARS for Ukraine to prevent Kyiv from shooting ...
  18. Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic
Load more

Video

See all Video