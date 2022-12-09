Barbara Starr leaving CNN after more than two decades

Veteran journalist Barbara Starr is leaving CNN.

In a memo to her CNN colleagues on Friday that was viewed by the The Hill, Starr said her contract with the network would expire in the coming days and she has made the decision “to move on” from the cable news giant.

Starr has spent more than two decades at CNN, primarily serving as the network’s Pentagon correspondent covering military and defense issues.

She made headlines most recently in 2021, when she revealed former President Trump’s administration was seeking to manipulate both her and CNN when the Department of Justice (DOJ) secretly obtained her email records during its investigation into news leaks.

“I am genuinely horrified by what happened,” Starr wrote in an op-ed at the time.

Starr is the latest in a slew of marquee front-facing talent to leave CNN in recent months as the company enters a new era under CEO Chris Licht.

Licht has made significant changes to CNN’s programming and personnel since taking over this summer, earlier this month rolling out a series of layoffs and job cuts as the network’s parent company, WarnerBros. Discovery, looks to trim expenditures.

Other recent departures at CNN have included John Harwood, Brian Stelter, Jeffery Toobin and political pundit Chris Cillizza.