Fox Business Network to launch pair of new shows in 2023

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 12/12/22 7:34 PM ET
The Fox Business Network on Monday announced plans to tweak its daytime and evening programming lineup and launch a pair of new financial news and analysis shows.

The network has hired Bloomberg Television’s Taylor Riggs to co-host a new program dubbed “The Big Money Show” with Fox Business’s Brian Brenberg and Jackie DeAngelis, which will air weekdays from 1 to 2 p.m. ET.

The new midday program will consist of breaking financial news and analysis from Riggs, Brenberg and DeAngelis while markets are still open.

A second new program called The Bottom Line” will air weeknights from 6 to 7 p.m. ET, after markets have closed, hosted by network pundits Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy, the former Republican congressman from Wisconsin.

After the new shows launch, “The Evening Edit” with Elizabeth MacDonald will shift to 5 to 6 p.m., and longtime host Neil Cavuto’s “Coast to Coast” show will continue to air from 12 to 1 p.m., the network said.

All the changes at Fox Business are slated to begin Jan. 23.

“FOX Business has become the channel America turns to for their business news and we’re excited to debut new programming tailored to key financial issues impacting homes across the county,” Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Business, said in a statement.

