Ousted CNN chief Zucker to lead sports and media investment firm 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 12/13/22 10:31 AM ET
Former CNN President Jeff Zucker has found his next media gig.

The former leading cable news executive told The Wall Street Journal this week that he will take over as chief executive at RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments, a sports and media investment firm based in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s a time of tremendous change in large part because of technology,” Zucker said during an interview with the Journal, which noted Zucker’s job at RedBird Capital will include building, buying and investing in sports, media and entertainment entities. “This is also an incredibly exciting time around what comes next.”

Zucker was ousted earlier this year as CNN’s top executive following an internal investigation from the network’s parent company that found he had violated its personal conduct policy in connection with a romantic relationship with another top CNN executive.

A polarizing figure in media, Zucker spearheaded a number of marquee editorial initiatives and set the tone at CNN during former President Trump’s time in the White House, which critics often panned as sensational or biased against Trump and other conservatives.

Following Zucker’s departure, new CNN president Chris Licht has implemented a number of sweeping changes to the network’s programming and recently began rolling out a number of job cuts and layoffs as he and CNN’s new corporate ownership, Warner Bros. Discovery, aim to cut tens of millions of dollars out of the company’s budget.

The Journal noted Zucker, before his nearly decadelong career at CNN, ran WarnerMedia’s sports properties, and while working with NBC News in 1986, served as a researcher for the network’s coverage of the 1988 Olympic Games.

