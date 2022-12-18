trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Tucker Carlson on 2024 presidential race: ‘I’m not endorsing anybody’

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/18/22 5:23 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/18/22 5:23 PM ET
(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York, Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lauded both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump during a speech on Saturday, but he declined to endorse a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

An attendee asked Carlson during his session at America Fest 2022, hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA, whether he would support Trump or DeSantis, who are seen as the top two contenders for the nomination.

“Let’s be honest, who cares what I think, you know what I mean?” Carlson said. “I’m not endorsing anybody, I have no idea what’s going to happen in the Republican primary.”

Carlson, who attracts one of the biggest audiences in primetime cable news, said DeSantis, who recently won a second term as governor, has done an “unbelievable job,” noting enthusiasm for the Florida Republican at the grassroots level.

“I’ve never lived in a state where people just unbidden at dinner, ‘I’m really glad we have our governor,’” Carlson said. “What? I’ve never lived in a place where people knew who the governor was.”

He went on to say that Trump “changed my view of everything,” referencing the former president’s disdain toward NATO and his continued focus on the southern border.

“Fundamentally, I agree with him on the big things, on immigration, foreign policy,” Carlson said on Saturday.

“I strongly agree with them, so thank heaven I don’t have to think through how this is going to end,” he continued. “I mean at this point it does seem like two forces moving toward one another at high speed. And how can that go well? And the answer is, I have no idea. I have no idea.”

DeSantis has not formally entered the race but has consistently polled as the top alternative to Trump, who announced his White House bid last month.

Trump in recent weeks has stepped up his attacks on the Florida governor as they prepare to potentially run against each other, nicknaming him “Ron DeSanctimonious” days before his campaign launch.

The former president has also attacked some recent polls that show DeSantis with a lead over Trump among a list of rumored Republican presidential contenders.

Tags 2024 presidential election 2024 Republicans Donald Trump Fox News Ron DeSantis Tucker Carlson

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin sidesteps questions on leaving Democratic Party: ‘I’ll let you know ...
  2. After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action
  3. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  4. Donald Trump brings new meaning to ‘guilt by association’
  5. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  6. Schiff says Trump’s political relevance may have slowed DOJ probes
  7. Musk and Kushner spotted at World Cup final
  8. Digital trading card gambit marks disastrous start to Trump’s presidential ...
  9. The United States of free?
  10. House Republicans planning response to Jan. 6 panel report, GOP rep says
  11. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  12. GOP governor challenges DeSantis on vaccines: ‘We shouldn’t undermine ...
  13. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump digital trading cards announcement  
  14. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  15. Why the GOP has Ducey at the top of its Senate candidate wish list
  16. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  17. Senate Republican says Trump’s 2024 campaign has had ‘terrible rollout’
  18. How Democrats face a conundrum when it comes to Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video